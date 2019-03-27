Airline High School levels the playing field for all students

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Airline HIgh School is leveling the playing field, but not on the ball field — instead in the classroom.
After looking at some startling numbers as it relates to student’s attendance and discipline, Airline Principal Jason Rowland says he knew something had to be done and it started with his administration.
Rowland is among a group of teachers and community leaders who served on a committee to come up with #100. Airline teacher and coach, Schirra Fields is co-coordinator for the program and says, they wanted a name that’s relateable.
“To keep it 100 in street terms it means to keep it real and that’s what we wanted to instill in students to keep it real and share with us things going on in their life.”
The program offers weekly mentor meetings, after-school tutoring, community service projects, college campus tours, and fun social activities.
Bettye McCauley, Director of Student Services for Bossier Parish Schools thought it was a brilliant idea, but wondered if it would take off with the students.
It did — the program started nearly three years ago with just 20 students and has grown to more than 100 students.
The enrichment program meets students where they are and guides them to where they need to be, according to Co-Coordinator Kisha Brown.
Students who at one time struggled with a high number of absences or discipline problems have turned it around.
“We have been tracking a number of students in which the program impacts the whole school," McCauley said. "When attendance improves, discipline decreases, and you are going to have a better student.”
On a recent trip to Louisiana Tech University, the group got a chance to meet a former Viking, Imani Powell. Powell is a 2016 graduate of Airline and now a Junior at LA Tech. She’s one of the faces the group sees when they visit LA Tech. Powell says the students often message her on social media asking questions about college and what they need to do to get certain classes.
As an incentive those who complete the requirements and “level up” will be invited to an all expense paid trip to Six Flags before the end of the year.
If you would like to donate to #100 to help send the students on college visits and other activities, email the organizers for the program at schirra.fields@bossierschools.org or kisha.brown@bossierschools.org
