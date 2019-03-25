Affidavit: Son wrapped mother in tarp, put her in front yard after finding her dead

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Rusk County man has been charged after his mother’s remains were found wrapped in a tarp in the front yard of a home.
The man told officials he initially found his mother dead on March 18, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KLTV.
A Rusk County patrol deputy responded to a welfare check at the home on County Road 308 in Rusk County on March 20.
The 42-year-old man told the deputy that he found his mother deceased in her bed. He removed her, wrapped her in a tarp and put her in the front yard, the affidavit states.
He told the deputy his mother was in the tarp on the ground behind him, the document states.
He was arrested on March 21 and charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority, which is a state-jail felony.
