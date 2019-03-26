2 women caught on camera stealing flowers in downtown Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Two women are behind bars after police say they stole over 80 flower pots in downtown Natchitoches.
Amanda “Mandy” Irvin and Brandi Smith were arrested for theft of removing approximately $1280 flowers from the downtown area.
On March 21, the Natchitoches Police Department were contacted by an employee of City of Natchitoches employee. The city employee said that someone removed approximately 84 pots of flowers from in the downtown area and around city park.
According to NPD, downtown is "inundated with security cameras," and police were able to review the footage and spotted two women in a gray Honda Pilot placing the flower pots inside of it.
Detectives learned during the investigation that the women were attempting to sell the flowers to people in East Natchitoches and that's when they were identified as Irvin and Smith.
Irvin was interviewed by police and confessed to taking the flowers with Smith.
The pair were both booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Their bond has not been set.
