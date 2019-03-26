Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission rolls out new app

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - If you are thinking about traveling to Webster Parish for a quick trip — now there’s an app that can help you plan out where to go, what to eat, and where to stay.
The Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission rolled out its new app to the public a few weeks ago and believe this will be a great tool to help market the parish to visitors.
“You have to go somewhere to get a travel guide,” said Executive Director Serena Gray. “You have to walk into a place of business or a visitors center to actually grab a visitors guide, so I thought why not reach everyone from every angle and offer a mobile app.”
Gray says they started working on the app last October, and says they are one of the only tourist bureaus in Northwest Louisiana to have an app.
She says the app allows them to update information as soon as they get it, and will help them save money in the long run.
“We can take information down as soon as it’s no longer relevant, and it’s something that our office controls,” Gray said. “We’re saving money by not having to do a ton of reprints or only small batches at a time because we’re unsure of what’s going to be here in six months.”
Tracy Campbell is one of the commissioners for the Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission and believes this is a great tool for the area.
“(It’s) kind of a one stop shop to find out about our restaurants, the events that we have going on, our museums, our hot spots, festivals, I mean it’s awesome,” he said.
Monica Young owns a boutique called the Scarlet Gypsies in downtown Minden and likes the app and the possibility that it can help small businesses.
“I believe here on Main Street that we’ve had a big boost as far as a little boutiques and different places to eat, and things like that so it’s definitely a way to get our name out there.”
Gray says they working on building add on features for the app, and one of their goals is to hopefully attract a canoe or kayak company to come to the parish soon.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.