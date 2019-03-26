SPRING-tastic day ahead

Good morning! It’s a cool start to our day. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s, so make sure to grab a light jacket before you step out the door. The only other thing you should have your morning checklist is your sunglasses. No major weather problems weather problems should impact your commute.
This afternoon is going to be SPRING-tastic! Expect a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 60s this evening and into the 50s by 8 or 9 p.m. You’ll probably need a light jacket if your going to be out late evening.
The overnight will be clear and quiet. Tonight will be one the chilliest nights over the next 7 days. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Everyone will need a heavy jacket first thing Wednesday morning.
More SPRING-tastic weather is in forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the near or above 70 degrees. Clouds and rain probably won’t start impacting the ArkLaTex again until the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.
A cold front will bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. Strong storms might be possible during this time, but there are some factors that could limit the overall threat of severe weather. Highs behind in the front will only be the 60s. More showers and storms will be possible early next. However, some models are drier than others.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
