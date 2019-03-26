Shreveport’s proposed $7 trash fee could approved Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - With fatigue setting in, Shreveport City Council members appear ready to vote on a proposed $7 trash fee that would raise money for sanitation workers’ salaries and bolster city reserves.
Councilman James Green proposed the $7 dollar fee after Mayor Adrian Perkins’ original $18 proposal was voted down.
The council postponed a vote at its meeting two weeks ago.
That delay has done little to change the minds of those against it.
“I just want to get the vote over with. That’s where I am right now. I still plan to vote “no” on it, but I’m ready for us to do something decisive about this measure," said District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller.
Councilman James Flurry is also voting “no." He predicts he’ll be in the minority Tuesday when the votes are cast.
“I don’t believe we have the votes to stop it. I’m sad. I think it’s going to take us down the wrong road. We have so many citizens who are not going to be able to absorb that $7 dollars," said Flurry.
“I think it’s gonna pass. It’s going to be 4-3 vote,” predicted Flurry.
The $7 fee is projected to raise a little more than $5 million.
Right now, the city pays upwards of $8.4 million out of each year’s annual budget for sanitation.
Critics have pointed out the fee will place a high burden on citizens without funding the entire cost of trash operations.
Green says the measure will at least begin to address the needs within the sanitation department and city reserves.
“We sometimes have to take baby steps. We are going to start here and then we are going to go through the budget and all that type of stuff as far as what we have available," said Green.
“I have hope it will pass,” he said.
There was little to no discussion of the trash fee during Monday’s work session.
But Councilman Willie Bradford did say he will support the measure.
If the fee does indeed pass Tuesday, it would go into effect April 1.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.