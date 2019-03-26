Shreveport ranked 2nd fattest city in U.S. again

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Once again Shreveport finds itself ranked as the 2nd fattest city in the country. That’s according to the web site WalletHub, as it did last year and the year before that.
And a bariatric surgeon in Shreveport told us getting off the top of that dubious list can be easier said than done.
Chad Yates said he feels like a new man now 8 months after having bariatric surgery to shrink the size of his stomach.
"Just overwhelming positivity from everybody, everybody around me, starting to feel better about me."
Yates said the surgery was just one of several steps he's taken in the last year to shed 200. He pointed to several factors for why he turned for help now.
One of those factors, added Yates, was a tragedy that came as a complete shock to him.
"A Real good friend of mine that was also overweight, he passed away."
Yates says that's when his friend had just turned 41. But only when Yates himself turn 41 did he finally act.
His advice to others struggling with obesity: "If you know that you need to make a change, that you're in poor health and that you need to lose weight, stop making the excuses and do it."
Bariatric surgeon Dr. George Merriman explained that there is no cookie-cutter solution that fits for everyone to help keep the weight off once it's gone.
"At the end of the day if you're going to have an over-arching principal, to me it's sustainability."
The most important factor, concluded Dr. Merriman, is finding something they will do every day.
He also cautioned that obesity isn't just about calories in and calories out, but instead a complex dance of genetics and environment
"We have to accept the notion that life and our lives are getting progressively more and more complicated. and it's just part of the deal."
And he reminds patients that obesity is a lifelong disease that won't simply disappear once you shed the weight.
It turns out, 4 cities in Louisiana ranked among the top 15 across the country for fattest cities in America according to the WalletHub study.
Besides Shreveport ranked in 2nd place, Baton Rouge ranked 9th, Lafayette was 11th and New Orleans ranked 15th.
