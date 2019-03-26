Reward offered for information about thief who threatened to shoot worker

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s been three months since someone threatened to shoot a worker during a theft at a Shreveport store.
Now police are sharing an image from surveillance camera video in hopes of solving the crime.
The theft occurred Dec. 26 at the Family Dollar in the 7400 block of Line Avenue.
As the suspected thief was leaving the business, he lifted his shirt, placed his hand in his pants and threatened to shoot the associate who was trying to stop him.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible.
The organization can be contacted by:
- calling 318-673-7373,
- visiting its website at lockemup.org, or,
- using the P3Tips app.
