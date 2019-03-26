Police seek ID of person who stole vehicle, drove it about 250 miles

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A vehicle was stolen from outside a Shreveport business then found about 250 miles away.
Now police are circulating images from surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying a possible suspect.
The theft occurred the night of March 11 in the parking lot of a business in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
Surveillance camera video shows someone approaching the vehicle, which authorities said was unsecured.
The vehicle has since been recovered in Baton Rouge.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the theft. The organization can be contacted by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the website lockemup.org or using the P3Tips app.
