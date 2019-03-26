Pleasant spring weather through Thursday

The pleasant spring weather is expected to continue for another couple of days before our next weather maker arrives for the weekend. We'll see a gradual warm up through Friday. Over the weekend a cold front will bring back rain and storm chances along with a cool down.
Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be chilly, falling into the low to mid 40s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures by afternoon will climb to around 70. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
By Friday clouds will be on the increase with a few showers possible. Temperatures will continue their upward climb with highs reaching the upper 70s. The chance of rain is around 30%.
Our next cold front will move in on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with the front, but right now the threat for seeing any severe weather remains low. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s with increased clouds and rain around. The chance for rain is 60%.
Rain chances and temperatures will drop on Sunday. We’ll wrap up the weekend with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows falling back into the 40s. Next week starts cool, but possibly dry on Monday. Highs will be around 60 Monday, but likely back in the 70s again by Tuesday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
