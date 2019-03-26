ETX internet provider increases speeds — for free

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Customers for one Internet Service Provider in East Texas might notice a slight bump in speed.
The upgrade for Fidelity Communications customers is free. Their 19,000 customers got a bump up to 50 megabits per second, which is above the recommended speed, according to its website.
Fidelity Communications serve customers in Marshall, Jefferson and Carthage.
The upgrade could be more beneficial for more than just watching your favorite streaming service.
The increased speeds could help students with their studies or law enforcement officers to keep communities safe.
