Contractor hits water pipeline on North Market

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Some Shreveport water customers are experiencing low pressure and intermittent outages.
That’s because a contractor has struck a 2-inch pipeline on North Market Street and is working diligently to get it fixed, city spokesman Benjamin Riggs said.
The breach occurred in the 3300 block of North Market.
A crew for a fiber optics company was boring a line when it the line that services several businesses.
It’s not yet clear how many customers are impacted, nor for how long.
Some estimates say it could be a couple more hours before service is restored.
One KSLA News 12 viewer estimated that service to parts of the North Highlands area already has been disrupted for about an hour.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.