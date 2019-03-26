Carthage police: Woman arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - Carthage Police said a woman was arrested Tuesday after she stole a vehicle with an infant still in the backseat.
According to the police department, at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a detail shop beside the Chamber of Commerce on West Panola Street.
They said a woman stopped at the shop and got out of her 2000 model Chevrolet pick-up. The woman’s daughter, a 7-month old girl was in her car seat in the back of the vehicle.
After the woman went inside the detail shop, a person unknown to the owner of the truck got in her vehicle and left while the infant was still inside the vehicle.
Carthage Police, DPS, and deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area searching for the vehicle.
A deputy with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office who had a suspicion of who might have taken the vehicle checked an address in Beckville, Texas.
Police said the deputy went to the address and located the stolen vehicle parked there with the infant still in the backseat of the truck.
Police said the only person at the residence was Amy Brevard. She was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.
The parents of the child responded to the address and retrieved the vehicle and the infant.
Police said Brevard was processed and taken to the Panola County jail. Carthage Police will forward the case to the Panola County DA for prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.