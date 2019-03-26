Authorities release “person of interest” sketch in Bossier Parish homicide

Bossier Parish authorities are circulating this sketch of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger, of Benton. Authorities urge you to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 if you see or recognize the man depicted by the sketch. (Source: Texas DPS forensic artist Jorge Molina via Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)