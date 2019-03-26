Authorities release “person of interest” sketch in Bossier Parish homicide

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish authorities are circulating a sketch of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Benton man during a family gathering.
Sheriff’s detectives produced the drawing with the help of eyewitnesses who said the man was in the area the night 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger was killed.
He was found unresponsive outside his home, in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive just before 10 p.m. Mar. 15.
Forensic artist Jorge Molina, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, drew the sketch.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or who has any information about the homicide to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.
