Authorities release “person of interest” sketch in Bossier Parish homicide

Authorities release "person of interest" sketch in Bossier Parish homicide
By Curtis Heyen | March 26, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:25 PM

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish authorities are circulating a sketch of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Benton man during a family gathering.

Sheriff’s detectives produced the drawing with the help of eyewitnesses who said the man was in the area the night 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger was killed.

He was found unresponsive outside his home, in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive just before 10 p.m. Mar. 15.

Bossier Parish authorities are circulating this sketch of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger, of Benton. Authorities urge you to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 if you see or recognize the man depicted by the sketch. (Source: Texas DPS forensic artist Jorge Molina via Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
Bossier Parish authorities are circulating this sketch of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger, of Benton. Authorities urge you to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 if you see or recognize the man depicted by the sketch. (Source: Texas DPS forensic artist Jorge Molina via Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

RELATED:

BPSO investigates homicide; body found in front yard

Forensic artist Jorge Molina, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, drew the sketch.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or who has any information about the homicide to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.