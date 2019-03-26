3 arrested in connection to Bienville Parish drive-by shooting

BIENVILLE PARISH (KSLA) - Three people are behind bars after authorities say they're involved with a drive-by shooting that happened in early March.
On Sunday, March 3, a vehicle fired multiple shots at a home on Blacksmith Road, according to Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office. In the home were three children.
- On Friday, March 22, Jelisa Drew, 24, of Ringgold was arrested on a warrant charging her with accessory after the fact (attempted first degree murder). Authorities say that Drew assisted Kenquan Mayfield in eluding capture by taking him from Ringgold to his sister's home in Coushatta. Her bond is set at $100,000.
- On Saturday, March 23, Kenny Antonio Brown, age 37, of Ringgold was arrested on a warrant charging him with accessory after the fact (attempted first degree murder). Authorities say that Brown helped get Mayfield from Coushatta to an Alexandria bus station with a ticket bound for Louisville, Kentucky. Brown's Bond is set at $500,000.
- Also on Saturday, Dasjuan Jalik “DaDa” Reed, age 18, of Ringgold was arrested on a warrant charging him with obstruction of justice. According to BPSO, he removed weapons that had been used in the drive-by shooting. Reed’s bond is set at $1 million.
Mayfield was taken into custody on March 13 by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Radcliff, Kentucky. He is awaiting extradition to Louisiana and faces nine counts of attempted first degree murder.
Isaiah Fritz Walter, 20, of Ringgold was arrested on nine counts of attempted first degree murder in the March 3 incident earlier this month. His Bond remains at $1 million.
