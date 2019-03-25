Storms bring hail, knock out power to thousands in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms have knocked power out to thousands of residents and caused damage across East Texas.
The National Weather Service issued a series of storm warnings and watches overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A tornado warning was temporarily issued for Hopkins, Franklin and Wood counties.
The weather service has not yet determined if a tornado touched down in any of those areas.
In the Gilmer area, strong winds blew the roof off a Tire Zone store.
Winnsboro residents also reported seeing golf ball-size hail. Video and photos from the city show the ground covered in small heaps of hail.
Multiple agencies are reporting outages in several different counties in East Texas including Oncor, Swepco, Wood County Electric Cooperative, and the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation. Those without power as of 3:10 a.m. include:
- Upshur County-2875
- Wood County-162
- Franklin County-17
- Camp County-171
- Henderson County-22
You can check real-time outage reports at these websites:
