Rain and storms move out this morning

Good morning! A broken line of strong to severe storms has been dropping east southeast across NW LA and E TX this morning. This line should weaken as it drops south across the southern half of the area. However, there will still be the potential for strong wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. This broken line of storms should drop out of the area by 7 or 8 a.m. and all of the rain should be out of the area by noon or lunch time. Places along south of I-20 will have the best storm chances first thing this morning.
Temperature-wise, it's mild this morning. We're waking up to temperatures into the 50s and 60s across the area. Today will be a warm, seasonable day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect gradual clearing throughout the day. By the afternoon, we should be looking at a lot of sunshine. Today will also be a bit breezy at times with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
This evening will be mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will drop through the 60s. You won't need your umbrella. However, you might need a light jacket. The overnight will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday will be a sunny, mild day. Highs will be in the 60s. A few places could hit 70 degrees. Tuesday night will be the coldest night this week. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
The middle of the work week looks sunny and warm. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Our rain and storm chances will start to pick up again towards the end of the work week and this weekend as a cold front moves through the area. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s. It's going to be a little cooler behind the front. Highs on Saturday and Sunday might only be in the 60s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
