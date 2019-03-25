Rain and storms move out this morning

Good morning! A broken line of strong to severe storms has been dropping east southeast across NW LA and E TX this morning. This line should weaken as it drops south across the southern half of the area. However, there will still be the potential for strong wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. This broken line of storms should drop out of the area by 7 or 8 a.m. and all of the rain should be out of the area by noon or lunch time. Places along south of I-20 will have the best storm chances first thing this morning.