1 person shot in the back with a handgun

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A female was shot in the back with a handgun during a disagreement possibly over drugs, Shreveport police records show.
The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of East Gregg Street.
Police were alerted to the shooting when they responded to a call to Ochsner LSU Health about 3:36 p.m., according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.
That’s about when the shooting victim, whose age had not been disclosed, arrived at the Shreveport hospital.
Her wound did not appear to be life-threatening, the police report shows.
The male was detained and taken in for questioning.
There was no indication in police’s major incident report as to whether any charge has been filed.
Meantime, another possible shooting was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Street between Exposition and Mertis avenues, dispatch records show.
There are 11 police units on that call.
The Fire Department had four units responding to a medical emergency reported at 9:38 p.m. at the same location, records show. One unit remains at the scene.
Details about that shooting are not yet available.
And there’s no indication of any connection between the two shootings.
