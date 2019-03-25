Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing SPD officer

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Jury selection in the trial of a man accusing a Shreveport police officer in 2015 will begin Monday, March 25 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Cannon’s defense attorney requested a change of venue after the shooting death of Shreveport police officer Chatéri Payne. The defense contended that Officer Payne’s death could likely inflame public opinion about this case.
The judge agreed, and once the jury is selected they will be brought back to Caddo Parish for the rest of the trial.
Officer LaValley was responding to a call in the Queensborough neighborhood when he was shot multiple times in the upper body and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Canon’s trial was originally set for February 2017, then moved to the summer of 2017 and then rescheduled for April 2018 and then rescheduled to July of 2018.
A back up trial date was set for August 2018. Then, a trial date was set for October 2018.
It was last delayed at LaValley's family's request. The family delayed it because the trial date conflicted with a long scheduled family event and it would prevent a significant portion of out of town family members from attending.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Cannon faces the death penalty.
