Gun safe recalled due to possible lock failure, injury hazard

(KSLA) - Alpha Guardian Recalls Stack-On Gun Safes because of a bolt malfunction.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the mishap causes the safe to open without a key or combination, allowing anyone to access weapons stored inside.
The safe is equipped with three shelves and stores about ten firearms. Dick's Sporting Goods stores sold the safe nationwide from November 2018 through December 2018.
The company says customers should stop using the device and contact them to get a replacement safe or full refund.
The style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S.
