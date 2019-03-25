A few quiet spring days ahead

Pleasant spring conditions are expected for the next few days. Mornings will be cool, but afternoons look pleasantly mild. Our next best chance of rain doesn't return until the end of the work week and into the weekend.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 40s. Expect to see mostly sunny skies tomorrow. We’ll be a little cooler, but pleasant, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. After another chilly start Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the low 70s by afternoon.
Some clouds will be back Thursday, but rain chances won’t return until Friday. As our next cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday we’ll see an increase in showers and storms again. Strong storms may be a possibility again, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the severe weather potential at this point.
We’ll wrap up the week with temperatures in the mid 70s, but expect cooler 60s behind the cold front over the weekend.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
