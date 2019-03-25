Female inmate sexually assaulted by ETX transport deputy

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas transport deputy is no longer employed after admitting to sexually assaulting a female inmate.
On Friday, Mar. 22, the woman was brought to Harrison County Jail from the Woodman Unit in Gatesville, Texas. She told Harrison County Jail staff members that she was sexually assaulted by Transport Deputy Roger Valentine in Corsicana, Texas.
Harrison County’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Chief Deputy Fletcher and Sheriff McCool, were notified immediately and the woman was taken to Tyler for a SANE, (Sexual Assault Nurse Examination.)
Valentine, whose DNA was collected, was immediately suspended while the investigation was being conducted. He resigned from his duties and confessed during another interview.
Harrison County District Attorney Reed McCain has been in contact with the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office, where the alleged assault occurred.
The case, along with all evidence, is being referred to the Corsicana Police Department.
