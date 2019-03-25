Caddo livestock patrol seeks owner of stray pig

This pot-bellied pig recently was caught running loose in a mobile home park in the 5800 block of Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport. Call (318) 681-1120 to claim it. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Curtis Heyen | March 25, 2019 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 2:55 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - When it comes to stray livestock, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office routinely finds its deputies dealing with horses and the occasional goat or mule.

Recently, however, a black pot-bellied pig was caught running loose in a mobile home park in the 5800 block of Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport.

Authorities urge the owner or anyone who knows the owner to call Cpl. Gary Bailey, of the sheriff’s livestock patrol, at (318) 681-1120.

Recovered livestock are advertised on the Sheriff’s Office website and sold at auction if left unclaimed.

