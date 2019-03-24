The 4th Annual Bloom Festival hops out with Spring

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 4th annual Bloom Festival brought out over 3,000 thousand people to learn and enjoy the arts.
This was a free event where the R.W Norton Art Gallery partnered with some local non-profit organizations and local enthusiast to provide educational benefits, particularly focusing on 43 acres of Botanical Gardens.
“The highlight I think for us is just getting the community out here, it’s a free family friendly event, we partner with non-profit organizations from the Shreveport-Bossier area. It’s a great way to celebrate the season,” designer Emily Feazel says.
The R.W Norton Art Gallery has many upcoming events, including the Twilight Talkies series which is the first Friday of each month beginning in April and runs through October. The Twilight Talkies series includes free movies, food trucks and more on the front lawn of the museum. For more information on upcoming events happening at R.W Norton Museum, click here.
