Shreveport celebrates Crawfest 2019

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The annual Crawfest festival at Betty Virginia Park brings out thousands of people to enjoy crawfish.
A portion of the money raised goes to the South Highlands Neighborhood Association to improve the park.
“I’m glad some of the money raised at this event will go back to the park.” Jennifer Jovan says. “This is such a beautiful place.”
The crawfish was boiled at the festival and organizers say they expect to sell more than 15,000 pounds.
“This is good business for us and we’ve seen people eat up to 10 trays of crawfish per person,” Shane’s area manager Chad Morvan says.
Grambling State University’s band and several other musicians played at the festival.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.