Sedan hits utility pole, overturns

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A sedan struck a utility pole and overturned in Shreveport.
The wreck near Kings Highway at Thornhill Avenue has two lanes of travel closed to traffic.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident happened about 1:38 p.m. Sunday.
That’s when Shreveport Fire Department sent a unit to a medical emergency at that location.
Shreveport police now have four units on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
