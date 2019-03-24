Sedan hits utility pole, overturns

By Curtis Heyen and Lauren Frederick | March 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 4:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A sedan struck a utility pole and overturned in Shreveport.

A sedan struck a utility pole and overturned near Kings Highway at Thornhill Avenue in Shreveport the afternoon of March 24. (Source: Lauren Frederick/KSLA News 12)
The wreck near Kings Highway at Thornhill Avenue has two lanes of travel closed to traffic.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident happened about 1:38 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department sent a unit to a medical emergency at that location.

Shreveport police now have four units on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

