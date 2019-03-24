FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms move in tonight

Strong to severe storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has upgraded portions of the ArkLaTex to an enhanced risk of severe weather. This includes most of our counties in southwestern Arkansas, northeast Texas, and portions of McCurtain Co. The slight risk now extends into northwest Louisiana and portions of E. Texas just south of I-20. The Shreveport-Bossier area is under a slight risk.
The main threats with these storms, if they would become severe, would be high damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out, but that threat stays low. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight as most of these storms will be moving through as you are sleeping.
As far as timing with this storm, scattered light showers are possible this evening. Right now, strong storms look to move into the I-30 corridor as early as 7-8 p.m. Between 1 and 3 a.m. rain and strong storms will be pushing through areas north of I-20. Shreveport-Bossier will most likely be impacted between 3-4 a.m. Scattered rain and storms will continue to move to the south and will still impact areas south of I-20 through 10 a.m. Scattered light to moderate rain possible throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours.
