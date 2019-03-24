FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms move in tonight

As far as timing with this storm, scattered light showers are possible this evening. Right now, strong storms look to move into the I-30 corridor as early as 7-8 p.m. Between 1 and 3 a.m. rain and strong storms will be pushing through areas north of I-20. Shreveport-Bossier will most likely be impacted between 3-4 a.m. Scattered rain and storms will continue to move to the south and will still impact areas south of I-20 through 10 a.m. Scattered light to moderate rain possible throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours.