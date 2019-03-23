12-year-old arrested for setting fire to home

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday for setting fire to an abandoned home in his neighborhood, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office requested on Mar. 22 the assistance of the SFM in determining the cause of an abandoned house fire in the 43000 block of Moody Dixon Road.
Investigators ruled the fire as an arson case. Witness told investigators the boy had been seen near the home at the time of the fire.
Investigators identified and found the boy, and placed under arrest after investigators interviewed him. The boy was charged with one count of Simple Arson and released into the custody of his guardians.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.