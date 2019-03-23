Tyler police arrest intoxicated driver following short chase

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning after leading police on a short chase.
According to the police department, on Saturday, March 23 at approximately 2:21 a.m., a Tyler police officer on routine patrol in the 2000 block of East Gentry Parkway observed a white 2001 Honda Accord driving recklessly.
The vehicle was observed driving northbound in the southbound lanes of E. Gentry while riding on the front passenger side rim (blown tire).
As the officer initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into a restaurant parking lot at 2410 E. Gentry before accelerating around the business and pulling back out onto E. Gentry Parkway and traveling northbound again. The vehicle then immediately turned left into the parking lot of the Town House Motel at 2420 E. Gentry, crashing into a wooden fence and mailbox before striking a metal fence surrounding what used to be the hotel swimming pool.
The driver fled the disabled vehicle on foot, running into thick brush just north of the hotel. After a perimeter was set up by multiple officers, the driver was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries in the accident.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Isiah Demon Curtis, 28, from Longview, TX. He was arrested and transported to Smith County Jail. His charges include (1) Felony Evading Detention w/ a Vehicle, (2) Misdemeanor Evading Detention (on foot), (3) Driving While Intoxicated, and (4) Duty to Provide Information Upon Striking a Fixture/Structure (hit and run). A 31 year old passenger in the Honda was also arrested for Public Intoxication.
