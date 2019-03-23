A few showers possible this afternoon

Good morning! You may need a light jacket this mornings. Temperatures starting out in the low 50s with a cool breeze. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies through the morning. More clouds build in throughout the day.
A few afternoon and evening showers are possible today, otherwise most of the ArkLaTex will see cloudy skies. The biggest chance for rain looks to be in the I-30 corridor, but we can't rule out a few showers everywhere else. More rain is possible overnight tonight. Highs today in the mid 70s.
Scattered rain & thunderstorms move into the forecast for Sunday evening and into Monday morning as the cold fronts starts to push through out area. A few strong storms are possible overnight Sunday and into the morning hours of Monday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal risk (1/5) for areas north of I-20. Shreveport-Bossier is not under this risk.
You may need to have some indoor activities planned, especially for Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-2" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area. Highs on Sunday and Monday in the low to mid 70s.
We dry out Tuesday, but will be much cooler in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build back in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. It looks like another weather system will be moving through the area starting Friday with scattered rain and storms chances.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
