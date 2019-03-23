BCFD works to contain blaze moving across 60-acres

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department and other first responders are working to contain a fire in Princeton.
The fire started near the 7800 block of Booker Rd on Mar. 23 in the afternoon. The blaze has spread through 60-acres of the large wooded area.
Deputies have not issued any mandatory evacuation notices, but advise those in the area to prepare for the possibility of evacuating.
Motorists traveling north of Hwy 80, near Hwy 157 are cautioned to look out for first responders and avoid the area.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has been affected by the fire or has an emergency to contact their office at (318) 965- 2203.
This is a developing story.
