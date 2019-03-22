Urban Meyer remembers Coach Eddie Robinson

“I’m beyond blessed as far as days I’ve been through in my life. Just standing in the Eddie Robinson Museum on his 100th birthday, and to be asked to come down here is a dream. I grew up in the generation of Coach Rob. was I was pretty fortunate. I always knew I wanted to coach. Stick your hooks into someone. Learn it. Mine was Woody Hays, Coach Rob, Lou Holtz, Earl Bruce. Those were people that generation of young coaches looked up to,” said Urban Meyer.