Toddler attacked at daycare after adults left children unsupervised, grandmother says

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - A Detroit grandmother is outraged after her 1-year-old granddaughter was injured at daycare.
The incident was caught on camera.
Jennifer Travis said the incident should have never happened and recommended the facility be closed.
"It was just very traumatizing to watch," Travis said. "We watched the video of this little girl attacking my granddaughter."
Surveillance video on Wednesday inside New Beginnings Child Care and Academy shows the incident.
Travis said her granddaughter Melanie was left with bite marks on her left cheek, a bump on her forehead and a scratch on the side of her nose, after she was attacked inside one of the classrooms with no supervision around.
“I’m screaming like ‘where are the teachers?'" she said. “'There’s no teachers in here. How do you care about kids, how are you in this job and you just leave out?‘”
Daycare officials could not be reached but an attorney for the daycare’s owner, Brenda Atterberry, did deliver a statement.
“My staff are certified and very caring with all of the children,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, because of one my staff who has been working in child care for over five years and never had any incidents, she made a poor decision which caused harm to a child. Child Care Licensing was notified immediately. The staff were immediately terminated.”
The daycare had a previous violation filed with Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
One incident happened last July when a child was given peanut butter, even though records at the daycare showed the child had a peanut allergy.
Travis said she's concerned about the other children still in the daycare.
"I think that it needs to be closed. I think the owner doesn't need to run daycares," Travis said.
She doesn't want what happened to her granddaughter to happen to other children.
“My grandson, he had a scratch one day, it’s no big deal, it happens with kids, but not to this extent,” she said.
Police were notified and a report was filed.
The family says they're keeping little Melanie at home right now while they search for a better daycare.
