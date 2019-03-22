Tigers, Terps fight for trip to the Sweet 16

By Kirk Michelet | March 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:48 AM

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU is one win away from earning a spot in the Sweet 16 after surviving a late rally by No. 14 seed Yale, 79-74, Thursday in the East Regional.

The Tigers will tip off Saturday at 11:10 a.m. on CBS against the No. 6 seeded Maryland Terps, with a ticket to Washington, DC awaiting the winner.

The Terps won a wild game against the Belmont Bulldogs Thursday afternoon, 79-77, after trailing 40-34 at halftime

Maryland is 23-10 overall this season and ended conference play with a 13-7 record.

The Terps are 2-3 in their last five games, including an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament to Nebraska, 69-61.

The Terps finished fifth in the Big Ten standings behind Purdue (16-4), Michigan State (16-4), Michigan (15-5) and Wisconsin (14-6).

Top 25 opponents:

  • WINS: Wisconsin (64-60), Purdue (70-56)
  • LOSSES: Virginia (71-76), Michigan State (55-69), Wisconsin (61-69), Michigan (52-65). Michigan (62-69)

Maryland is averaging 73 points a game led by Anthony Cowan, Jr., Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith.

Cowan, Jr., a junior guard, averages 15.8 points per game and leads the team in assists (144) and steals (29).

Fernando, a sophomore forward, is averaging 13.7 points per game and is the team leader with 10.5 rebounds a game and 64 blocked shots on the season.

Smith, a freshman forward, adds 11.6 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds (6.8/game) and blocks (35).

Eric Ayala is shooting .421 from three point range and Darryl Morsell is hitting on 47% of his field goal attempts.

Tremont Waters leads the Tigers in scoring (15.1/ppg), assists (6.0/game) and steals (93).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.8 points per game and leads the team with 7.3 rebounds a game.

Skylar Mays is averaging 13.5 points per game and Javonte Smart adds 11.5 a contest.

Kavell Bigby-Williams has 65 blocked shots this year and averages 5.5 rebounds and 7.9 points per game.

Matchups to watch:

  1. Tremont Waters vs Anthony Cowan, Jr.
  2. Naz Reid vs Bruno Fernando

The Tigers/Terps winner will advance to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between (10) Minnesota and (2) Michigan State.

