Tigers, Terps fight for trip to the Sweet 16

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU is one win away from earning a spot in the Sweet 16 after surviving a late rally by No. 14 seed Yale, 79-74, Thursday in the East Regional.
The Tigers will tip off Saturday at 11:10 a.m. on CBS against the No. 6 seeded Maryland Terps, with a ticket to Washington, DC awaiting the winner.
The Terps won a wild game against the Belmont Bulldogs Thursday afternoon, 79-77, after trailing 40-34 at halftime
RELATED STORIES:
Maryland is 23-10 overall this season and ended conference play with a 13-7 record.
The Terps are 2-3 in their last five games, including an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament to Nebraska, 69-61.
The Terps finished fifth in the Big Ten standings behind Purdue (16-4), Michigan State (16-4), Michigan (15-5) and Wisconsin (14-6).
Top 25 opponents:
- WINS: Wisconsin (64-60), Purdue (70-56)
- LOSSES: Virginia (71-76), Michigan State (55-69), Wisconsin (61-69), Michigan (52-65). Michigan (62-69)
Maryland is averaging 73 points a game led by Anthony Cowan, Jr., Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith.
Cowan, Jr., a junior guard, averages 15.8 points per game and leads the team in assists (144) and steals (29).
Fernando, a sophomore forward, is averaging 13.7 points per game and is the team leader with 10.5 rebounds a game and 64 blocked shots on the season.
Smith, a freshman forward, adds 11.6 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds (6.8/game) and blocks (35).
Eric Ayala is shooting .421 from three point range and Darryl Morsell is hitting on 47% of his field goal attempts.
Tremont Waters leads the Tigers in scoring (15.1/ppg), assists (6.0/game) and steals (93).
Naz Reid is averaging 13.8 points per game and leads the team with 7.3 rebounds a game.
Skylar Mays is averaging 13.5 points per game and Javonte Smart adds 11.5 a contest.
Kavell Bigby-Williams has 65 blocked shots this year and averages 5.5 rebounds and 7.9 points per game.
Matchups to watch:
- Tremont Waters vs Anthony Cowan, Jr.
- Naz Reid vs Bruno Fernando
The Tigers/Terps winner will advance to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between (10) Minnesota and (2) Michigan State.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.