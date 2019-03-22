4th Annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament this Saturday

MANY, LA (KSLA) - Grab your fishing gear, the 4th Annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament will take place tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 24.
The event runs from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch, on Toledo Bend Lake.
Participants can expect raffles, a DJ, bounce house, plus food and fun for all.
In January 2016, Poche was fatally stabbed at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch. Andrew Jacob Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to his death and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Proceeds will benefit the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Foundation, Inc. a 501(C)(3) non-profit.
For additional information visit dylankylepoche.com. To learn more about the event, visit their Facebook page.
