Sunshine today, rain this weekend

Good morning! Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s, so make sure to grab the light jacket out the door. No issues on your morning commute. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine once the sun rises later this morning. The sunglasses are a must once again.
Highs will get into the mid 70s later this afternoon with lots of sunshine. It's going to be another great day to take the lunch outside. Lows drop into the low 50s tonight.
Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible Saturday, otherwise most of the ArkLaTex will see cloudy skies. The biggest chance for rain looks to be in the I-30 corridor for tomorrow, but we can't rule out a few showers everywhere else. Highs tomorrow in the low 70s.
Scattered rain & thunderstorms move into the forecast for Sunday and Monday as the cold fronts starts to push through out area. A few strong storms are possible overnight Sunday and into the morning hours of Monday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal risk (1/5) for areas north of I-30.
You may need to have some indoor activities planned, especially for Sunday. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-2" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area, where isolated areas could get upwards of 3". Highs on Sunday and Monday in the low to mid 70s.
We dry out Tuesday, but will be much cooler in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build back in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.