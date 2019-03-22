SporTran hosting bus operator job fair today

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you are searching for a new job — SporTran is looking for you.
The SportTran’s Bus Operator Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at SporTran’s Main Office, 1115 Jack Wells Blvd. Shreveport, LA 71107.
All candidates must be at least 21 years of age or older and must have at least Louisiana Commercial Driver’s License Class B with Passenger Endorsement.
“From the pool of applicants that we’ve been having online, they didn’t have the right qualifications,” said Director of Transporation Johnny May. “So we felt as though if we have a job fair, and tell the public what we’re actually looking for, we’ll probably have a better job pool.”
Jerard Willis has been a bus operator with SporTran for the last eight years and enjoys driving and meeting new people everyday. He says those are some of the biggest things applicants need if they want to take on this job.
“Please bring your smiles, (and) your people persons skills because you’re going to definitely need them,” he said. “Just be prepared to enjoy driving the roads and getting to meet new people all the time. You learn something everyday.”
Those interested are asked to visit www.sportran.org to complete an online application before the job fair.
For more information and to reserve your spot at the career day call (318) 673-7400.
