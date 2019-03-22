Marshall ISD inks apparel deal with Under Armour

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Marshall ISD has inked a three year deal with Under Armour.
According to the Marshall News Messenger, the deal, along with BSN Sports, will provide official team and school apparel. All of the district’s athletic teams will now exclusively wear and use head-to-toe Under Armour products. This includes footwear, socks, uniforms and head wear.
The school tweeted about their excitement! “MISD is now officially an @UnderArmour Community!”
“I kind of knew what Under Armour could do to a community, and so kind of using that network and some of the network here through BSN/Paul Reynolds who’s been helping Marshall Athletics for 30 plus years,” Coach Jake Griedl says. “We reached out to Under Armour they got back to us we had a meeting with them and kind of cast them our vision.”
Coach Griedl says the students can’t wait to wear the logo and represent their district in various athletic events.
“We were very excited after we heard the news and knew something special was happening to this program,” Junior football player Darius Williams says.
Mavs gear is now available at their official team store. Click here to learn more!
