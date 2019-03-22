Man admits to encouraging coworker to have sex with dog , sentenced

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A former employee of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter pled guilty after admitting to a judge he encouraged a fellow employee to have sex with a dog.
Booker Thomas, 43, of Shreveport, admitted to District Judge John D. Mosely Jr., that he had encouraged a female coworker to have sex with a pit bull he owned.
The incident happened in December of 2016. However, it was not reported until February 16, 2017. The coworker told Shreveport police investigators that the act was recorded on a cell phone by Thomas.
The video in question was never recovered, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office. However, when searching Thomas' phone, officials found text messaged between him and his coworker discussing the incident.
On the phone was another video of his dog engaged in a sex act with another woman.
The female coworker pled guilty as charged to crimes against nature in June 2017. She was sentence to 18 months at hard labor, suspended, with 18 months active supervised probation.
Thomas could have been sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor and a fine of up to $2,000. However, because of a plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to three years at hard labor, suspended, and three years active supervised probation.
Thomas must relinquish custody of all animals, not just the dog that was involved with this incident to Caddo Parish Animal Control as well as:
- As special conditions of his probation he cannot own or possess animals for a period of five years.
- Live in a home for the next five years where an animal is present.
- Have a job or volunteer at a location where animals are present for the next five years.
- Must undergo a psychological evaluation for sex offenders and participate in any recommended psychological treatment
- Thomas must pay any costs associated with any evaluation or treatment ordered by the court.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.