Local and state police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Law enforcement agencies are teaming up this weekend to keep roadways safer in Shreveport.
A safety checkpoint will be take place Mar. 22 from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in east Shreveport.
This is one part of an ongoing commitment to reduce the number of vehicle related deaths and injuries.
Officers will be checking for drivers under the influence, as well as any other safety violations.
This will be a collaborative effort with the Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department.
Anyone planning to drink is cautioned to utilize a designated driver to prevent traffic fatalities.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.