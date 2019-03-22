KSLA Salutes: Expanding The Warrior Network family

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - From an idea to a 4,000 square foot space.
“This has been nothing short of a massive effort to convert this room from literally a blue storage room to a small event venue within about two weeks,” explained The Warrior Network’s Trey McGuire. “Over 100 volunteers served to help make this thing happen.”
Inside these walls is a place many call home.
Through a partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the organization’s vision came to life in just a few short weeks.
“We wanted to create a space for offices, for our warrior warehouse, for all of our programs and stuff, but also so families can go and use it for a kid’s birthday party or something like that.”
“We’re able to lease the space rent free, and it opens up opportunities for us to help serve members who are separating and their families, their trailing spouses or whatever it may be. We’re able to help them with employment opportunities as well.”
For just over four years now, McGuire has been the driving force behind The Warrior Network. Its mission, to serve those who are serving.
“We do everything we can to come alongside to serve, to meet the needs of our service members here in the Shreveport-Bossier area,” explained McGuire. “Whatever branch they’re in, whatever life circumstance they’re in, we want to meet them, we want to take care of them, to serve them, to show them that they have family right here around them. Extended family that is here when life slaps them right in the face.”
Their new facility along Viking Drive helps them better serve those families.
“We’re right in the middle of so many families that live off-base, and we’re closer to our reserve units that are not Air Force, so we’re able to serve them in a new capacity in a way that we’ve never been able to do before, so actually this location is nothing short of a godsend.”
Allowing volunteers to continue to define what it truly means to be a family.
“I can’t put into words what I want to say to people who support us to our local community to our military.”
Offering a helping hand and friendly face to all who walk through their doors.
