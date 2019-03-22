Jurassic Quest is looking to hire staff for Shreveport event

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Looking for work and have a love for dinosaurs?
Jurassic Quest will be in Shreveport March 29 - 31 and they’re looking to hire temporary staff members for the 3 day event.
Jurassic Quest is a traveling animatronic dinosaur exhibit that offers bounce house inflatables, dino rides, real dino fossils, different educational interactive stations, games and more.
There are several different types of positions the company is looking to fill such as:
- bounce house inflatable attendant
- dinosaur rides attendant
- security/crowd control
- greeter/ticket collector
- interactive hands on stations
- real fossils/education station
Interviews will be held on Thursday, March 28.
If you’re interested in applying click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.