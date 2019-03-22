FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible late Sunday - Sunday Night

We’ll have to dust off our umbrella and rain gear this weekend. Clouds and rain are set to return this weekend through early next week,
Luckily, it’s going to be by far from a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. It still looks like our best chance for showers and storms will come late Sunday through early Monday. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track this weekend’s rain with FutureTrack hour-by-hour in the video below
A cold front will slide south across the area late Sunday through early Monday. This front will increase our rain and storms chances. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop as the front passes through the area. Even though the threat looks very low, a few strong storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out along and north of the I-30 corridor late Sunday through Sunday night. This is the area that will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Sunday.
Keep in mind, a MARGINAL risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so the threat of strong to severe storms will likely remain isolated. Right now, it does not look like things will line up for widespread or significant severe weather.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding will not be a major threat either. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend through early next week will range from a 0.5-1.5″ of rain. A few areas north of I-20 could see up to 2-3″ of rain. Rainfall totals south of I-20 won’t be quite as high as places north of I-20.
Despite the increasing clouds and isolated to scattered showers, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Places that see a little more clouds and rain won’t be quite as warm, though.
Most of Saturday will be dry. Clouds will increase from west to east across the area. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor late Saturday through Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a lot more clouds than rain. Once again, our rain and storms chances will increase late Sunday through Sunday night from north to south as a cold front drops through the area. Rain and storms are likely Sunday night through early Monday morning.
Even though there will be a slight chance of rain, rain will likely not impact the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Cook-Off at Festival Plaza or the Bloom Festival at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.
Right now, it looks like another cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex towards the end of next week or early next weekend. This front could bring in another round of showers and storms.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for strong storms late Sunday through early Monday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.