FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible late Sunday - Sunday Night

FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible late Sunday - Sunday Night
A cold front will bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms late Sunday through early Monday.
By James Parish | March 22, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 5:39 PM

We’ll have to dust off our umbrella and rain gear this weekend. Clouds and rain are set to return this weekend through early next week,

Luckily, it’s going to be by far from a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. It still looks like our best chance for showers and storms will come late Sunday through early Monday. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track this weekend’s rain with FutureTrack hour-by-hour in the video below

First Alert: Clouds and rain return this weekend through early next week

A cold front will slide south across the area late Sunday through early Monday. This front will increase our rain and storms chances. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop as the front passes through the area. Even though the threat looks very low, a few strong storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out along and north of the I-30 corridor late Sunday through Sunday night. This is the area that will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Sunday.

A cold front will increase our rain and storm chances late Sunday through early Monday.
A cold front will increase our rain and storm chances late Sunday through early Monday. ((Source: KSLA News 12))
Sunday's Severe Weather Outlook
Sunday's Severe Weather Outlook ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Keep in mind, a MARGINAL risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so the threat of strong to severe storms will likely remain isolated. Right now, it does not look like things will line up for widespread or significant severe weather.

Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding will not be a major threat either. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend through early next week will range from a 0.5-1.5″ of rain. A few areas north of I-20 could see up to 2-3″ of rain. Rainfall totals south of I-20 won’t be quite as high as places north of I-20.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Despite the increasing clouds and isolated to scattered showers, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Places that see a little more clouds and rain won’t be quite as warm, though.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast ((Source: KSLA News 12))
Weekend Rain Chances
Weekend Rain Chances ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Most of Saturday will be dry. Clouds will increase from west to east across the area. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor late Saturday through Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a lot more clouds than rain. Once again, our rain and storms chances will increase late Sunday through Sunday night from north to south as a cold front drops through the area. Rain and storms are likely Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Even though there will be a slight chance of rain, rain will likely not impact the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Cook-Off at Festival Plaza or the Bloom Festival at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.

Event Forecast
Event Forecast ((Source: KSLA News 12))
Event Forecast
Event Forecast ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Right now, it looks like another cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex towards the end of next week or early next weekend. This front could bring in another round of showers and storms.

FutureTrack on Saturday, March 30 at midnight
FutureTrack on Saturday, March 30 at midnight ((Source: KSLA News 12))

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for strong storms late Sunday through early Monday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.