FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible late Sunday - Sunday Night

A cold front will slide south across the area late Sunday through early Monday. This front will increase our rain and storms chances. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop as the front passes through the area. Even though the threat looks very low, a few strong storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out along and north of the I-30 corridor late Sunday through Sunday night. This is the area that will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Sunday.