The rain and storms will quickly exit the ArklaTex Monday morning. Eventually, cooler air will filter in behind the front. Highs on Monday will still be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be much cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the low 40s. Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle and end of next week. Highs next Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s. Right now, it looks like another cold front will swing through towards the end of next week or early next weekend. This front could bring in another round of showers and storms.