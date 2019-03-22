Claiborne Parish Sheriff announces retirement

“I will always cherish the time I have served as Claiborne Parish Sheriff. I want to sincerely thank everyone for supporting and placing their confidence in me to lead and make our parish a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” Sheriff Bailey says. “After 16 years as your Sheriff, the time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, traveling and fishing.”

Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey