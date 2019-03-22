Claiborne Parish Sheriff announces retirement

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Claiborne Parish will have a new Sheriff soon, now that the current Sheriff, Ken Bailey, announced on Friday that he will not seek a fifth term and will be retiring.
Bailey’s current term ends on June 30, 2020.
According to the Sheriff, he feels obligated to inform the ‘fine’ citizens of Claiborne Parish although many of his friends, family and staff members know about his planned decision.
Sheriff Bailey began his career in law enforcement working in dispatch in 1986 then eventually worked as a patrol deputy. A few years later in 1990, he began training for the D.A.R.E. program in Alexandria and taught at every school in Claiborne Parish for 17 years. The Sheriff was also apart of he first graduating class in the State of Louisiana. Lastly, Sheriff Bailey ran for his current position and succeeded in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.
