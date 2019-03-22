Bossier Parish School Board names six candidates for superintendent

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools have released the names of the six applicants in the running for the parish's next superintendent.
In total there were six candidates: two in district, one from Caddo Parish and three from out of state.
One of those applying for the position is Interim Superintendent Mitch Downey. Downey is the Parish’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU Shreveport. He has a total of 34 years in the classroom and 10 years in administration, the most for any applicant as a teacher.
According to his resume, he’s spent his entire career in education in Bossier Parish, teaching at Bossier and Benton High Schools, later becoming the Assistant Principal at Parkway High from 2010-2012 and Principal at Benton High 2012-2016.
Other Applicants include:
- Vicki Younger - Vicki Younger is the current principal of Central Park Elementary School in Bossier City. She earned her degrees from Louisiana State University, Northwestern State University and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has a total of 13 years in administration and 11 years as a teacher. She’s been Central Park Elementary’s Principal since January 2018.
- Victor Mainiero - Mainiero is the current executive director of school performance for Caddo Public Schools. He graduated from LSUS with an undergraduate degree and earned a masters degree from Centenary College. In total he has a total of 16 years in administration and nine years in the classroom.
- Brian Binggeli - Binggeli is the former superintendent of Plano Independent School District in Plano, Texas. PISD has a total of 54,200 students, 6,797 employees and 72 schools. He also was the superintendent of Brevard Public Schools in Florida. He has a total of 26 and a half years in administration and eight years in the classroom.
- Clarence Robinson, Jr. - Robinson is currently working as a senior associate for a consulting firm in Jonesboro, Georgia and lives in Thibodeaux, Louisiana. He holds multiple education degrees form Southern University, Argosy University, Troy State University and University of Houston, according to his resume. In the past he served as superintendent of Pine Bluff ISD in Pinebluff Arkansas from June 2016 to June 2018. He has a total of 16 years in administration and five and a half in the classroom.
- Elizabeth Duran Swinford - The New York resident currently is the CEO/HR consultant for PD Remix, a group that works with overseas educators to work in the United States for up to three years on a visa. In the past she served as superintendent for Tuscaloosa County School System in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Vicksburg - Warren School District in Vicksburg, Mississippi. From July 2001 to February 2003 she was the director of Certified Personnel for Caddo Parish Schools. She has a total of nine years in the classroom and 27 in administration.
Bossier Schools has an enrollment of 22,906 students and an annual budget of $250 million.
The Bossier Parish School Board will review the applications in April.
Former Superintendent Scott Smith retired from Bossier Schools in February. According to Bossier Parish authorities, Smith is under federal investigation.
