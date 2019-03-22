Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators ’19 to take place on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Chefs from all parts of Shreveport-Bossier will battle to find out who has the best gumbo on Saturday.
The event will kick off at noon at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. Admission is free but samples are $2. A pre-event will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Will be 45 teams at the event and 55 pots of gumbo.
Participating chefs at the event include:
- Chef Anthony Felan, Fat Calf Boucherie
- Chef Panderina Soumas, Soumas Heritage Creole Creations
- Chef Hardette Harris, Pure Louisiana Soul Food Tours and Culinary Experience
- Chef Angela Doe, Herby-K’s
The event is put on by Volunteers for Youth Justice.
