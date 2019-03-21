Train derailment closes highway in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH (KSLA) - Crews are working to reopen a Louisiana Highway on Thursday morning following a train derailment in Red River Parish.
LA Highway 509 is closed at the intersection of Highway 1. The derailment happened around 2 a.m., according to Trooper Glenn Younger with Louisiana State Police.
Five cars in total derailed: two carrying sand and two empty tanker cars, according to the Red River Sheriff’s Department
None of the cars turned over.
Drivers should expect congestion on Highway 1 as equipment is moved into the area.
No one was injured, according to Trooper Younger. The train did not hit any vehicles.
The intersection is expected to reopen by noon.
