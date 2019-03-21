Sunny end to the week, rain moves in for the weekend

Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible Saturday, otherwise cloudy skies. Scattered rain & thunderstorms move into the forecast for Sunday and Monday. A few strong storms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low to mid 70s on Sunday and Monday. You may need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-2" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area, where isolated areas could get upwards of 3". The best chance for rain is looking to be Sunday night and into Monday morning.