Sunny end to the week, rain moves in for the weekend

Good morning! A chilly start to your Thursday, with most places in the low 40s, but towards the northern portions of the ArkLaTex in the mid 30s. No issues on your morning commute. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine once the sun rises later this morning. You will need the jacket and will need the sunglasses out the door.
Highs will get into the low 70s later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.Winds will be from the northwest throughout the day anywhere from 10-15mph, which could being a cool breeze into the forecast. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s tonight.
Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Friday night will be a great one to get out and enjoy some events around the ArkLaTex.
Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible Saturday, otherwise cloudy skies. Scattered rain & thunderstorms move into the forecast for Sunday and Monday. A few strong storms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low to mid 70s on Sunday and Monday. You may need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-2" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area, where isolated areas could get upwards of 3". The best chance for rain is looking to be Sunday night and into Monday morning.
We dry out Tuesday, but will be much cooler in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
