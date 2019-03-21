SPRING-tastic end to the work week

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. Saturday will be far from a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. However, a few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Our rain chances will be a little bit better on Sunday. The best chance of rain will likely be Sunday night into Monday. Even though a few strong storms can’t be ruled, it does not look like everything is going to line up for scattered to widespread strong to severe storms late Sunday through Monday. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and in the low to mid 70s on Sunday and Monday. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend through early next week will likely be between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. The heaviest rain will likely fall north of the I-20. This is where rainfall totals of 2-3″ of rain will be possible.