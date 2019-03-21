It’s going to be a SPRING-tastic end to the work week. Unfortunately, the sunny weather isn’t going to stick around for the weekend. Clouds will start to build back into the Friday night into Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday. However, scattered to widely scattered showers will be possible Sunday into Monday. We’ll need to trade our sunglasses in for an umbrella this weekend.
As expected, it's been another SUN-sational day! Highs have been in the low to mid 70s all across the ArkLaTex. There is still time to enjoy the nice weather this evening. Temperatures will drop through 60s this evening and into the 50s by 10 or 11 p.m. This is when you'll need a light jacket once again. There will be no need for your rain gear, so leave the umbrella at home.
The overnight will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the 40s all across the area. Everyone will need their heavy jacket once again Friday morning. Other than the chilly weather, no major weather problems are expected for the morning commute.
As soon as the sun comes up on Friday temperatures are going to jump. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect a lot of sunshine and a light east wind. The weather looks great for the opening of Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport. It's a free event that starts at 4 p.m. You'll need your sunglasses and maybe a light jacket, if you're going to stay out late Friday evening.
Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. Saturday will be far from a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. However, a few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Our rain chances will be a little bit better on Sunday. The best chance of rain will likely be Sunday night into Monday. Even though a few strong storms can’t be ruled, it does not look like everything is going to line up for scattered to widespread strong to severe storms late Sunday through Monday. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and in the low to mid 70s on Sunday and Monday. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend through early next week will likely be between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. The heaviest rain will likely fall north of the I-20. This is where rainfall totals of 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
The rain will be long gone by Tuesday of next week. However, Tuesday is looking cooler. Highs will only be near 60 degrees and lows will be near 40 degrees. Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next. Highs by next Wednesday will be in the upper 60s. A little more rain and even warmer temperatures will be possible towards the end of next week.
